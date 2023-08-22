Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) by analysts is $1.50, The public float for HCTI is 1.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.70% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of HCTI was 863.35K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)’s stock price has soared by 14.15 in relation to previous closing price of 4.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that A former short squeeze favorite is back on top of Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard this week. The market analytics platform provides a detailed screener and leaderboard listing the most likely short squeeze stocks every week, as determined by quantitative analysis.

HCTI’s Market Performance

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has seen a 38.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.72% gain in the past month and a 69.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.64% for HCTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.09% for HCTI’s stock, with a 68.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 36.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +38.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 173.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94. The total capital return value is set at -62.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.38. Equity return is now at value -103.70, with -60.90 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.