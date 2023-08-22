Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 40.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is $15.50, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 212.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAYW on August 22, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.43 in comparison to its previous close of 13.86, however, the company has experienced a -1.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-06 that Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company participants Kevin Maczka – Vice President of Investor Relations Kevin Holleran – President, CEO and Director Eifion Jones – Senior VP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Ryan Merkel – William Blair Saree Boroditsky – Jefferies Robert Wertheimer – Melius Research Andrew Carter – Stifel Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research Joshua Pokrzywinski – Morgan Stanley Miguel De Jesus – Goldman Sachs Operator Welcome to Hayward Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jordan, and I will be the operator for today’s call.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW’s stock has fallen by -1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.21% and a quarterly rise of 18.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for HAYW’s stock, with a 19.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from BLASCO FERNANDO, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Aug 15. After this action, BLASCO FERNANDO now owns 14,857 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $142,027 using the latest closing price.

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $14.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Jones Eifion is holding 211,862 shares at $513,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.