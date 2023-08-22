Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a -7.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-11 that You’ve probably heard about penny stocks and wondered what why they ignite so much excitement. Investing in stocks that only cost pennies?

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is $4.36, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 229.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEVO on August 22, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO stock saw a decrease of -7.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.05% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Gevo Inc. (GEVO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for GEVO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.67% for the last 200 days.

GEVO Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5825. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Gruber Patrick R., who sale 104,488 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jul 28. After this action, Gruber Patrick R. now owns 2,392,271 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $172,280 using the latest closing price.

Cesarek Timothy J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Gevo Inc., sale 37,207 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Cesarek Timothy J is holding 831,325 shares at $61,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.