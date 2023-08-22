Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 90.45x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $28.87, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 252.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOTU on August 22, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.96. However, the company has seen a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-08 that BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Gaotu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a -2.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.48% decline in the past month and a 1.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.38% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +321.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 26.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.