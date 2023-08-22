Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU): A Technical Analysis

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is $458.70, which is $8.5 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on August 22, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 48.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on August 24, 2023.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has risen by 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly rise of 24.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.96% for FUTU’s stock, with a 1.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $49 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUTU Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.31. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 20.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.