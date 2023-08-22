First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 181.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Solar power is one of the most promising sources of clean and renewable energy for the future. It harnesses the abundant and free energy from the sun and converts it into electricity that can power homes, businesses and even vehicles.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSLR is $243.81, which is $60.59 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for FSLR on August 22, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stock saw a decrease of -14.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for First Solar Inc. (FSLR). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.49% for FSLR’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $283 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.75. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from ANTOUN GEORGES, who sale 12,346 shares at the price of $202.89 back on Aug 14. After this action, ANTOUN GEORGES now owns 46,841 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $2,504,836 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $192.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 16,600 shares at $289,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.