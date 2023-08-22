FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has dropped by -11.07 in relation to previous closing price of 4.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-26 that FingerMotion is a mobile data specialist company with exposure to the big data analytics market and partnerships with large telecom conglomerates in China, such as China Unicom and China Mobile. The company’s innovative product, Sapientus, is a big data platform that provides data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. Under an optimistic case scenario, FingerMotion’s share valuation could reach $4.5, but investors should be aware of potential risks, such as lack of supervision from the PCAOB and unexpected technological challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FNGR is $5.00, which is $0.58 above than the current price. The public float for FNGR is 29.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on August 22, 2023 was 806.61K shares.

FNGR’s Market Performance

The stock of FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has seen a -19.64% decrease in the past week, with a 9.41% rise in the past month, and a 185.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.07% for FNGR’s stock, with a 37.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNGR Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR fell by -19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw 57.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Leong Yew Poh, who sale 7,824 shares at the price of $5.79 back on Jul 31. After this action, Leong Yew Poh now owns 214,676 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $45,319 using the latest closing price.

Leong Yew Poh, the Director of FingerMotion Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $5.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Leong Yew Poh is holding 222,500 shares at $26,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.23 for the present operating margin

+6.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -22.14. The total capital return value is set at -61.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.28. Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Based on FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 19.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 2.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.

Conclusion

In summary, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.