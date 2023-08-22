Fabrinet (FN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 27.82 compared to its previous closing price of 116.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-22 that Zoom tops Wall Street expectations Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is set to start Tuesday’s session on the front foot after last night’s second-quarter results topped Street expectations. In New York, in premarket, the video calling stock was up nearly 4% in early premarket deals changing hands at US$69.81.

Is It Worth Investing in Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Right Now?

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FN is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FN is $150.75, which is -$13.67 below the current market price. The public float for FN is 36.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume for FN on August 22, 2023 was 349.27K shares.

FN’s Market Performance

FN stock saw an increase of 23.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.98% and a quarterly increase of 53.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Fabrinet (FN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.93% for FN’s stock, with a 24.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FN Trading at 18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +18.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN rose by +22.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.57. In addition, Fabrinet saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from Bahrami Homa, who sale 8,600 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 25. After this action, Bahrami Homa now owns 24,139 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $859,968 using the latest closing price.

Bahrami Homa, the Director of Fabrinet, sale 1,400 shares at $98.05 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bahrami Homa is holding 32,739 shares at $137,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fabrinet (FN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fabrinet (FN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.