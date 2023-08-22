Express Inc. (EXPR) Stock Experiences -33.76% Monthly Change

In the past week, EXPR stock has gone down by -33.78%, with a monthly decline of -33.76% and a quarterly plunge of -37.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.67% for Express Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.58% for EXPR’s stock, with a -44.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is above average at 0.16x. The 36-month beta value for EXPR is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXPR is $2.00, which is $1.5 above than the current price. The public float for EXPR is 62.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.88% of that float. The average trading volume of EXPR on August 22, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

EXPR) stock’s latest price update

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.49 in comparison to its previous close of 0.55, however, the company has experienced a -33.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-14 that In the dynamic world of investing, it’s imperative to consider penny stocks to avoid. Investors frequently fall into the trap of equating low prices with low valuation or high upside potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

EXPR Trading at -27.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -33.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7464. In addition, Express Inc. saw -50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, who purchase 5,434,783 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jan 25. After this action, SHMIDMAN YEHUDA now owns 5,434,783 shares of Express Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

+28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.39. Equity return is now at value 182.10, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Express Inc. (EXPR), the company’s capital structure generated 233.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.99. Total debt to assets is 45.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Express Inc. (EXPR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.