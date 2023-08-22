Evaluating the Ups and Downs of AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) Stock

In the past week, AWIN stock has gone up by 3.32%, with a monthly decline of -11.50% and a quarterly plunge of -46.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.94% for AERWINS Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for AWIN’s stock, with a -93.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWIN is -0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AWIN is $1.00, which is $0.75 above the current price. The public float for AWIN is 52.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on August 22, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.22, however, the company has experienced a 3.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-27 that 2023 has unfolded as a pivotal year for investors and traders alike, specifically those keen on harnessing the potential of penny stocks. These stocks, often priced below $5, present unique opportunities and advantages in the world of finance.

AWIN Trading at -31.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2534. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -97.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.