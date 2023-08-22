Evaluating the Impact of -1.22 Increase on Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) Stock

In the past week, MPC stock has gone down by -3.83%, with a monthly gain of 13.54% and a quarterly surge of 29.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for MPC’s stock, with a 17.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPC is $153.81, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 398.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for MPC on August 22, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.22relation to previous closing price of 144.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Three energy stocks, Marathon (MPC), EOG Resources (EOG) and Phillips 66 (PSX), are well-poised to gain, though the oil pricing scenario, since the onset of the pandemic, looks extremely volatile.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $161 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.09. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 8,189 shares at the price of $145.80 back on Aug 10. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 28,633 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $1,193,964 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 8,086 shares at $147.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 15,036 shares at $1,189,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.