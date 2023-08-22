EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has gone up by 23.23% for the week, with a 40.88% rise in the past month and a -49.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.03% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.44% for EUDA’s stock, with a -58.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EUDA is at -0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EUDA is 6.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for EUDA on August 22, 2023 was 167.18K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.44 in comparison to its previous close of 0.68, however, the company has experienced a 23.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +33.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +23.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5981. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -52.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for EUDA Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.