Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Stock Showcases 7.93% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) has seen a 13.77% increase in the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a 37.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for ELTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for ELTK’s stock, with a 51.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) is 12.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELTK is -1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) is $11.00, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for ELTK is 1.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On August 22, 2023, ELTK’s average trading volume was 49.27K shares.

ELTK) stock’s latest price update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK)’s stock price has soared by 11.10 in relation to previous closing price of 7.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eli Yaffe – Chief Executive Officer Ron Freund – Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Kerr – Zacks Investment Research Shuki Hazan – Hazan Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Eltek Ltd 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

ELTK Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTK rose by +13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Eltek Ltd. saw 106.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eltek Ltd. stands at +8.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eltek Ltd. (ELTK), the company’s capital structure generated 51.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.86. Total debt to assets is 26.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.