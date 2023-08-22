Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 118.60. However, the company has seen a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Electronic Arts (EA) launches Madden NFL 24, introducing comprehensive game-wide innovations that deeply engage fans in the most genuine National Football League encounter.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for EA is 270.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of EA was 2.10M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a -1.77% decrease in the past week, with a -13.42% drop in the past month, and a -4.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for EA’s stock, with a -4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.61. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Ubinas Luis A, who sale 2,004 shares at the price of $122.06 back on Aug 15. After this action, Ubinas Luis A now owns 0 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $244,604 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $122.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Miele Laura is holding 36,586 shares at $244,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.