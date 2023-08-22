Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM)’s stock price has dropped by -7.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-18 that Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSX-V:ELBM, NASDAQ:ELBM) said it made progress with the first plant-scale recycling of black mass material in North America using its proprietary hydrometallurgical process in the second quarter of its financial year. Releasing for the three months to June 30, 2023, the company said progress was marked by high recoveries of critical metals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, and graphite, needed for the EV battery supply chain, and the production of high-quality nickel-cobalt mixed hydroxide, graphite, and lithium carbonate products.

Is It Worth Investing in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELBM is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is $3.58, The public float for ELBM is 35.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On August 22, 2023, ELBM’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

ELBM’s Market Performance

ELBM stock saw a decrease of -17.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.51% for Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.98% for ELBM’s stock, with a -60.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -36.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -42.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1978. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -57.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.99. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.