E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has plunge by -6.71relation to previous closing price of 4.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-10 that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dusty Buell – Head of Investor Relations Michael Farlekas – Chief Executive Officer Marje Armstrong – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Adam Hotchkiss – Goldman Sachs Taylor McGinnis – UBS Fred Lee – Credit Suisse Mark Schappel – Loop Capital Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum David Ridley-Lane – Bank of America Operator Greetings. Welcome to the E2open First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETWO is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETWO is $6.21, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 254.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ETWO on August 22, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stock saw a decrease of -10.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.78% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Aug 07. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 227,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $64,862 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 240,474 shares at $71,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -99.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.99. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.16. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.