DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is above average at 36.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is $83.33, which is $7.89 above the current market price. The public float for DD is 457.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DD on August 22, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

DD) stock’s latest price update

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.80 in relation to its previous close of 75.40. However, the company has experienced a -2.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-21 that DuPont (NYSE:DD) de Nemours Inc announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell 80.1% of its Delrin resins unit to private equity firm TJC, formerly known as The Jordan Company, for about $1.6 billion. The chemicals maker is expected to receive about $1.25 billion in cash plus a note valued at $350 million upon closing, which is expected around the end of the year, and will still own a 19.9% non-controlling common equity interest in the Delrin business.

DD’s Market Performance

DD’s stock has fallen by -2.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly rise of 12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for DuPont de Nemours Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DD Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.50. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Kemp Jon D., who sale 5,200 shares at the price of $77.46 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kemp Jon D. now owns 81,420 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $402,792 using the latest closing price.

Goss Michael G., the Controller of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 7,919 shares at $77.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Goss Michael G. is holding 13,363 shares at $612,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.23. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.