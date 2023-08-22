Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The average price predicted for Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) by analysts is $98.00, which is $12.34 above the current market price. The public float for DLB is 58.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of DLB was 401.41K shares.

DLB) stock’s latest price update

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB)’s stock price has plunge by 1.00relation to previous closing price of 84.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Dolby’s (DLB) performance benefits from increasing adoption of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and new imaging patents.

DLB’s Market Performance

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has seen a 9.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.54% decline in the past month and a 2.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for DLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for DLB’s stock, with a 6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DLB Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.64. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 27,090 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 51,879 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $2,438,100 using the latest closing price.

SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $89.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that SHERMAN MARK ANDREW is holding 56,730 shares at $1,869,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+88.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.