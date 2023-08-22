Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tony Saldana – General Counsel, EVP Legal & Compliance and Secretary Joe Marinucci – President, CEO & Manager Vanessa Guzmán-Clark – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord David Marsh – Singular Research Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DMS is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is $1.50, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for DMS is 18.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On August 22, 2023, DMS’s average trading volume was 239.12K shares.

DMS’s Market Performance

DMS stock saw a decrease of -7.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.99% for DMS’s stock, with a -69.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DMS Trading at -17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares sank -13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS fell by -7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2978. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -79.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+6.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at -8.17. The total capital return value is set at -9.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.02. Equity return is now at value 72.00, with -14.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.