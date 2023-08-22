Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 5.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBGI on August 22, 2023 was 336.95K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has plunge by 9.22relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 58.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI’s stock has risen by 58.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.39% and a quarterly drop of -28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.00% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.98% for DBGI’s stock, with a -66.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.61%, as shares surge +16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +58.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5208. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -83.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 340.30, with -105.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.