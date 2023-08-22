Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) has seen a -72.03% decrease in the past week, with a -72.15% drop in the past month, and a -71.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.67% for DSGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -68.06% for DSGN stock, with a simple moving average of -74.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) by analysts is $15.25, which is $13.2 above the current market price. The public float for DSGN is 35.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.11% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of DSGN was 597.19K shares.

DSGN) stock’s latest price update

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.91 in relation to its previous close of 2.09. However, the company has experienced a -72.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-15 that Design focuses on therapies to treat neurological disorders. The company said it has enough cash to fund operations through 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DSGN Trading at -67.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares sank -71.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN fell by -72.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Dec 20. After this action, SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat now owns 6,526,476 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,432 using the latest closing price.

George Simeon, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that George Simeon is holding 6,526,476 shares at $325,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.69. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.