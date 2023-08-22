Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.04 in relation to its previous close of 54.93. However, the company has experienced a -1.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is 21.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DELL is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $56.06, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for DELL is 247.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On August 22, 2023, DELL’s average trading volume was 4.47M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stock saw an increase of -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.65% and a quarterly increase of 17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DELL Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.79. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 39.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Whitten Anthony Charles, who sale 107,803 shares at the price of $55.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Whitten Anthony Charles now owns 650,198 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $5,943,731 using the latest closing price.

Dew Allison, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 329,038 shares at $55.24 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Dew Allison is holding 98,354 shares at $18,176,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.