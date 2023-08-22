Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.23, The public float for CYBN is 192.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On August 22, 2023, CYBN’s average trading volume was 2.65M shares.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -8.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-16 that Alex Carchidi returns to update investors on the psychedelics industry. Collapse, consolidation, and why you shouldn’t bet on just 1 stock.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a -8.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.63% decline in the past month and a 6.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.72% for CYBN’s stock, with a -16.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3457. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -93.90, with -85.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.