CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVV is 1.74.

The public float for CVV is 5.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVV on August 22, 2023 was 16.49K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CVV) stock’s latest price update

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV)’s stock price has soared by 29.33 in relation to previous closing price of 5.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Emmanuel Lakios – President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Catalano – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brett Reiss – Janney Montgomery Scott Operator Greetings. Thank you for standing by.

CVV’s Market Performance

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) has experienced a 3.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month, and a 8.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for CVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for CVV’s stock, with a -18.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CVV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on September 11, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

CVV Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVV rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, CVD Equipment Corporation saw 28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVV starting from AFRICK ANDREW, who purchase 22,310 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Jan 09. After this action, AFRICK ANDREW now owns 787,877 shares of CVD Equipment Corporation, valued at $133,191 using the latest closing price.

AFRICK ANDREW, the 10% Owner of CVD Equipment Corporation, purchase 13,500 shares at $5.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that AFRICK ANDREW is holding 765,567 shares at $75,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVV

Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.