Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CRDO stock has gone up by 2.08%, with a monthly decline of -7.21% and a quarterly surge of 41.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for CRDO’s stock, with a 14.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRDO is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRDO is $18.22, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 117.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume for CRDO on August 22, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has surged by 2.29 when compared to previous closing price of 14.85, but the company has seen a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-14 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 18,861 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Aug 15. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 340,489 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $283,021 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $14.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 4,047,421 shares at $219,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.