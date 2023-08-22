COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.23 in comparison to its previous close of 8.24, however, the company has experienced a 17.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephen Schultz – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Kabir Nath – Chief Executive Officer Guy Goodwin – Chief Medical Officer Mike Falvey – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ritu Baral – Cowen and Company, LLC Charles Duncan – Cantor Fitzgerald Patrick Trucchio – H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC Francois Brisebois – Oppenheimer & Co. Elemer Piros – EF Hutton Thomas Shrader – BTIG Kyle Qian – Canaccord Genuity Michael Okunewitch – Maxim Group LLC Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the COMPASS Pathways Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMPS is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CMPS is $43.78, which is $33.62 above than the current price. The public float for CMPS is 25.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on August 22, 2023 was 335.98K shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stock saw an increase of 17.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.29% and a quarterly increase of 13.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for CMPS’s stock, with a 1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CMPS Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +17.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -57.90, with -50.60 for asset returns.

Based on COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

In summary, COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.