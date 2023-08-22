Compass Inc.’s (COMP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, COMP stock has gone down by -14.52%, with a monthly decline of -13.09% and a quarterly plunge of -23.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for Compass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.28% for COMP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COMP is also noteworthy at 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COMP is $4.43, which is $1.31 above than the current price. The public float for COMP is 436.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on August 22, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.30relation to previous closing price of 3.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-08 that Compass continued to experience declining revenue even as the bottom line improved. The company hit its goal of positive free cash flow.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -21.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Compass Inc. saw 33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 40,144 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 806,614 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $147,320 using the latest closing price.

SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Compass Inc., sale 15,000,000 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd is holding 117,365,273 shares at $55,350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Compass Inc. (COMP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.