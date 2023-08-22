Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 14.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $240.70, which is $39.84 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 409.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CB on August 22, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 199.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Investors with an interest in Insurance – Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Chubb (CB) and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has fallen by -0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.12% and a quarterly drop of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for CB’s stock, with a -2.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $192 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.36. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 699 shares at the price of $201.94 back on Aug 14. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 14,511 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $141,156 using the latest closing price.

BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN, the Executive Vice President* of Chubb Limited, sale 1,500 shares at $205.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN is holding 2,335 shares at $308,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chubb Limited (CB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.