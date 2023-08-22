CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock Experiences -8.51% Monthly Change

The stock of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has gone down by -1.70% for the week, with a -8.51% drop in the past month and a -1.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for CNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for CNP’s stock, with a -4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) Right Now?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNP is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNP is $32.85, which is $4.57 above the current price. The public float for CNP is 630.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNP on August 22, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

CNP) stock’s latest price update

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 28.19. However, the company has seen a -1.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-28 that Although the revenue and EPS for CenterPoint (CNP) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

CNP Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, CenterPoint Energy Inc. saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Smitherman Barry T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.51 back on May 08. After this action, Smitherman Barry T now owns 21,075 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc., valued at $152,548 using the latest closing price.

Pound Ted, the Director of CenterPoint Energy Inc., sale 2,770 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Pound Ted is holding 46,541 shares at $84,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 173.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.48. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.