CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM)’s stock price has soared by 12.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-18 that CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT: CVM ) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced details of a public share offering. CEL-SCI is offering up 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $2 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CVM is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CVM is $10.00, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for CVM is 45.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.55% of that float. The average trading volume for CVM on August 22, 2023 was 313.22K shares.

CVM’s Market Performance

The stock of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has seen a 12.90% increase in the past week, with a -28.93% drop in the past month, and a -45.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for CVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for CVM’s stock, with a -43.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at -30.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -25.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM rose by +12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4705. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw -40.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -60.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.45. Equity return is now at value -144.40, with -81.70 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.24. Total debt to assets is 30.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.