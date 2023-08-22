Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 30.75. However, the company has seen a -7.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Canadian Solar (CSIQ) signs a tolling agreement with APS for Papago Storage.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is above average at 6.86x. The 36-month beta value for CSIQ is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSIQ is $49.78, which is $19.02 above than the current price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.45% of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on August 22, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen a -7.24% decrease in the past week, with a -18.15% drop in the past month, and a -23.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.80% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

CSIQ Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.14. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.