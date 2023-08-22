Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has increased by 18.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-09 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch right now. The post 10 Hot Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch This Week appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRQS is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 69.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for BRQS on August 22, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS’s stock has seen a 12.93% increase for the week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month and a -22.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for BRQS’s stock, with a -29.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1789. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

Based on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.