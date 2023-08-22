BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 18.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BJ is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is $76.94, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for BJ is 133.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. On August 22, 2023, BJ’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 69.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that BJ’s (BJ) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

BJ’s Market Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has seen a 1.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.11% gain in the past month and a -0.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for BJ. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for BJ’s stock, with a -0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BJ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BJ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $72 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BJ Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJ rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.87. In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. saw 5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJ starting from Eddy Robert W., who sale 3,886 shares at the price of $70.13 back on Aug 17. After this action, Eddy Robert W. now owns 250,632 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., valued at $272,525 using the latest closing price.

Werner William C., the EVP, Strategy & Development of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., sale 481 shares at $70.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Werner William C. is holding 36,850 shares at $33,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+17.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), the company’s capital structure generated 297.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.85. Total debt to assets is 49.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 242.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 93.38 and the total asset turnover is 3.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.