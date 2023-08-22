BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has decreased by -2.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that If you’ve been on the sidelines with artificial intelligence stocks, the recent pullbacks are handing investors another opportunity to buy. That includes the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ) and dozens more, even in AI penny stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 40.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.24% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAI was 5.14M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stock saw a decrease of -21.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.60% for BBAI’s stock, with a -35.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAI Trading at -32.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7565. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 104.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 361,096 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 30. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 102,686,955 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $881,074 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 749,909 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 103,048,051 shares at $1,814,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value 220.60, with -43.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.