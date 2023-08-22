Assessing the Risk and Potential of Telesis Bio Inc.’s (TBIO) Stock

In the past week, TBIO stock has gone up by 14.63%, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly plunge of -33.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Telesis Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for TBIO’s stock, with a -23.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TBIO is 2.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) is $4.00, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for TBIO is 18.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On August 22, 2023, TBIO’s average trading volume was 67.37K shares.

TBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) has jumped by 8.46 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

TBIO Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3780. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc. saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from Nelson Todd Robert, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 04. After this action, Nelson Todd Robert now owns 136,072 shares of Telesis Bio Inc., valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Daniel Glenn, the Chief Technology Officer of Telesis Bio Inc., sale 1,190 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Gibson Daniel Glenn is holding 102,083 shares at $3,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Equity return is now at value -97.00, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.