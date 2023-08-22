AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for APPF is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APPF is $192.40, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for APPF is 19.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for APPF on August 22, 2023 was 115.27K shares.

APPF) stock’s latest price update

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.90 compared to its previous closing price of 166.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-21 that An analyst upgraded his outlook for AppFolio stock today, pushing the price higher as investors got excited about his reasoning. The company just reduced its workforce even though it’s still growing at a double-digit pace.

APPF’s Market Performance

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) has experienced a 8.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month, and a 28.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for APPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for APPF’s stock, with a 35.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APPF Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPF rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.98. In addition, AppFolio Inc. saw 75.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPF starting from KERR JANET, who sale 750 shares at the price of $175.58 back on Aug 04. After this action, KERR JANET now owns 17,126 shares of AppFolio Inc., valued at $131,685 using the latest closing price.

DUCA MAURICE J, the 10% Owner of AppFolio Inc., sale 600 shares at $105.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that DUCA MAURICE J is holding 59,383 shares at $63,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+52.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppFolio Inc. stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.37. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -20.90 for asset returns.

Based on AppFolio Inc. (APPF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.79. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AppFolio Inc. (APPF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.