Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AOMR is 24.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AOMR was 83.24K shares.

AOMR) stock’s latest price update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR)'s stock price has gone decline by -9.32 in comparison to its previous close of 9.76, however, the company has experienced a -9.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AOMR’s Market Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) has seen a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.84% decline in the past month and a 17.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for AOMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.47% for AOMR’s stock, with a 14.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOMR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AOMR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AOMR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AOMR Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOMR fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. saw 87.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOMR starting from Morgan Jonathan, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.22 back on Dec 05. After this action, Morgan Jonathan now owns 26,226 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc., valued at $24,880 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Jonathan, the Director of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Morgan Jonathan is holding 22,226 shares at $29,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOMR

Equity return is now at value -67.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.