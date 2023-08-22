Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)

The 36-month beta value for CGRN is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CGRN is $15.50, which is $14.92 above than the current price. The public float for CGRN is 17.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of CGRN on August 22, 2023 was 73.41K shares.

CGRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) has dropped by -31.02 compared to previous close of 0.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -38.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-06-21 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CGRN #CleanPower–Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), today announced that it will reschedule its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 earnings release and conference call previously scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023. The Company requires additional time to address issues under the Company’s Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement and certain matters being reviewed by the Company’s Audit Committee. The Company is working to address these matters in order t.

CGRN’s Market Performance

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) has seen a -38.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -49.99% decline in the past month and a -54.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for CGRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.12% for CGRN’s stock, with a -60.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGRN Trading at -46.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.27%, as shares sank -51.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRN fell by -38.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8920. In addition, Capstone Green Energy Corporation saw -59.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGRN starting from Jamison Darren, who purchase 32,025 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Nov 21. After this action, Jamison Darren now owns 242,493 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, valued at $57,325 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Scott W., the InterimChief Financial Officer of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Robinson Scott W. is holding 4,000 shares at $7,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Green Energy Corporation stands at -29.02. The total capital return value is set at -26.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.40. Equity return is now at value -474.50, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,060.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.39. Total debt to assets is 56.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,048.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.