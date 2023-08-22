Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) is above average at 1.76x. The 36-month beta value for BPT is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BPT is $12.00, which is -$3.65 below than the current price. The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.59% of that float. The average trading volume of BPT on August 22, 2023 was 258.09K shares.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.91 in comparison to its previous close of 6.70, however, the company has experienced a -8.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-01-02 that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust will likely see its stock rise in the near term as WTI is expected to rise. However, future distributions would likely be much smaller than last year’s distributions unless WTI spikes.

BPT’s Market Performance

BPT’s stock has fallen by -8.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.84% and a quarterly rise of 23.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.35% for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for BPT’s stock, with a -30.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -47.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

Conclusion

In summary, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.