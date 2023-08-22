An In-Depth Look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) Stock Performance

In the past week, SEEL stock has gone down by -8.27%, with a monthly decline of -22.78% and a quarterly surge of 20.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.38% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.51% for SEEL’s stock, with a 29.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SEEL is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEEL is $3.33, which is $2.03 above than the current price. The public float for SEEL is 123.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on August 22, 2023 was 853.27K shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-12 that Results from Part 2 of the phase 2 registration-directed study, using SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior for MDD, are expected to be released by Q3 of 2023. The major depressive disorder treatment market is expected to reach $14.96 billion by 2032; Even if only accounting for 58% of MDD patients this is still a huge market. Results from the phase II/III study, using SLS-005 for the treatment of patients with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, are expected to be released by Q4 of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4000. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 79.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value 460.20, with -328.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 128.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.