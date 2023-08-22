An In-Depth Look at Blackstone Inc.’s (BX) Stock Performance

The stock of Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a 0.76% increase in the past week, with a -5.45% drop in the past month, and a 19.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.88% for BX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is $111.89, which is $14.15 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 704.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BX on August 22, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has soared by 0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 98.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-16 that The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $111 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.48. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 33.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Inc., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Aug 14. After this action, Blackstone Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $199,582,500 using the latest closing price.

Juno Lower Holdings L.P., the of Blackstone Inc., sale 2,598,609 shares at $27.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Juno Lower Holdings L.P. is holding 0 shares at $72,241,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.