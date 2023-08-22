AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMTD stock has gone down by -2.05%, with a monthly decline of -7.74% and a quarterly plunge of -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for AMTD IDEA Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for AMTD’s stock, with a -14.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Right Now?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) by analysts is $139.79, The public float for AMTD is 108.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AMTD was 136.73K shares.

AMTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) has jumped by 9.16 compared to previous close of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-22 that If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy this week, you’ve got your work cut out for yourself. Plenty of headwinds will be faced, including more tech earnings and Friday’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

AMTD Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4725. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group saw -20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+102.27 for the present operating margin

+99.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD IDEA Group stands at +93.53. The total capital return value is set at 17.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.98. Total debt to assets is 23.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.