Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is above average at 17.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is $252.94, which is -$5.55 below the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 533.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMGN on August 22, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 261.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that The world may be on the mend from the grip of the global pandemic, but the consistent drumbeat for medical innovation remains as unyielding as ever. Amid this backdrop, Biotech stocks present a beacon of hope for humanity and a compelling avenue for savvy investors.

AMGN’s Market Performance

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.02% rise in the past month, and a 16.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.03% for AMGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $290 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.48. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Gordon Murdo, who sale 9,558 shares at the price of $262.43 back on Aug 10. After this action, Gordon Murdo now owns 44,308 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $2,508,306 using the latest closing price.

Khosla Rachna, the SVP, Business Development of Amgen Inc., sale 387 shares at $292.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Khosla Rachna is holding 6,630 shares at $113,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 164.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.