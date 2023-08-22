Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.45 compared to its previous closing price of 4.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-16 that Alpha Pro Tech is financially secure for the long term, due to accumulating large cash balances as a result of high demand for its products during the COVID pandemic. However, as well as falling demand for COVID related products, its Building Supply segment is now under pressure due a reduction in new building starts that is forecast to worsen. After due consideration, the previous Buy recommendation is now downgraded to Hold.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Right Now?

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is $16.75, The public float for APT is 10.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APT on August 22, 2023 was 33.36K shares.

APT’s Market Performance

The stock of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has seen a 9.25% increase in the past week, with a 14.83% rise in the past month, and a 17.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for APT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.28% for APT’s stock, with a 11.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APT stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for APT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APT in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 30, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

APT Trading at 14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APT rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. saw 11.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APT starting from RITOTA JOHN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Nov 14. After this action, RITOTA JOHN now owns 31,463 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., valued at $20,750 using the latest closing price.

Buchan James, the Director of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., sale 8,333 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Buchan James is holding 6,013 shares at $32,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.50 for the present operating margin

+33.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stands at +5.30. The total capital return value is set at 7.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.84. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.