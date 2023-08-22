AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALVR is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALVR is $19.75, which is $16.11 above the current price. The public float for ALVR is 57.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALVR on August 22, 2023 was 730.63K shares.

The stock price of AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) has surged by 28.17 when compared to previous closing price of 2.84, but the company has seen a 27.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out a different approach. These stocks include Crocs (CROX), AlloVir (ALVR), Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) and Genuine Parts (GPC).

ALVR’s Market Performance

ALVR’s stock has risen by 27.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.25% and a quarterly drop of -13.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for AlloVir Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.11% for ALVR’s stock, with a -26.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALVR Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR rose by +27.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, AlloVir Inc. saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Brainard Diana, who sale 4,055 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Aug 18. After this action, Brainard Diana now owns 891,883 shares of AlloVir Inc., valued at $11,313 using the latest closing price.

Brainard Diana, the Chief Executive Officer of AlloVir Inc., sale 11,361 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Brainard Diana is holding 895,938 shares at $28,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -66.50 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.