Akumin Inc. (AKU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akumin Inc. (AKU) is $1.50, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for AKU is 60.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on August 22, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

AKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) has decreased by -3.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKU’s Market Performance

Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen a 5.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -24.32% decline in the past month and a -64.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.27% for AKU. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.77% for AKU’s stock, with a -80.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at -31.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.84%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1724. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -80.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc. stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value 286.00, with -13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.