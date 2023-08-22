ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.71 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -40.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Market volatility in 2022 has caused many compelling stocks to now trade for less than $1 per share. While the under-$1 territory is often associated with riskier penny stocks, hidden gems with solid fundamentals can be uncovered by discerning investors.

Is It Worth Investing in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AEY is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEY is 9.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for AEY on August 22, 2023 was 95.22K shares.

AEY’s Market Performance

The stock of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has seen a -40.61% decrease in the past week, with a -41.67% drop in the past month, and a -41.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for AEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.31% for AEY’s stock, with a -69.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEY Trading at -42.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.58%, as shares sank -45.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY fell by -40.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5531. In addition, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. saw -75.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEY starting from McGill Jim, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Aug 18. After this action, McGill Jim now owns 253,774 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., valued at $10,250 using the latest closing price.

McGill Jim, the Director of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that McGill Jim is holding 228,774 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.37.

Based on ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY), the company’s capital structure generated 30.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.