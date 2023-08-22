AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has gone up by 45.76% for the week, with a 8.82% rise in the past month and a 40.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.92% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.73% for ACRX’s stock, with a -20.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) is 0.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is $8.00, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for ACRX is 16.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. On August 22, 2023, ACRX’s average trading volume was 189.04K shares.

ACRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) has increased by 27.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 45.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raffi Asadorian – Chief Financial Officer Vince Angotti – Chief Executive Officer Pam Palmer – Founder and Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright Laura Suriel – Alliance Global Operator Welcome to the AcelRx Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ACRX Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.00%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX rose by +45.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9399. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -50.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -91.70 for asset returns.

Based on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.