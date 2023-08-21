ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has decreased by -2.55 when compared to last closing price of 24.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation – Services sector have probably already heard of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and DSV (DSDVY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 18.74x. The 36-month beta value for ZTO is also noteworthy at 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZTO is $267.34, which is $13.79 above than the current price. The public float for ZTO is 604.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on August 21, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO stock saw a decrease of -9.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.91% for ZTO’s stock, with a -10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.23. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw -11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.