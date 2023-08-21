Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.43 in comparison to its previous close of 136.21, however, the company has experienced a -1.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that We have narrowed our search to five technology stocks that are currently trading at a deep discount to their 52-week highs. These are: SMCI, BILL, TWLO, ZS, PCTY.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZS is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is $170.35, which is $32.25 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 87.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. On August 21, 2023, ZS’s average trading volume was 2.52M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stock saw a decrease of -1.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for ZS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $185 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.43. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $144.85 back on Aug 07. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 285,065 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $1,810,682 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $157.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 284,406 shares at $3,462,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.